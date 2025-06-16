One Acre, Many Crops: How To Maximise Profit With Diverse Vegetable Farming

What's the point of growing the same crops every time? With rising investments and falling market prices, farmers face losses year after year.

Farmers used to primarily cultivate crops like cotton, chili, and corn. Whether they made a profit or a loss, they grew the same crops every year. But now the situation has changed. Many farmers are choosing crops that are in demand in the market. So let's see which crops can yield good results.

We buy and eat vegetables every day. Except for a few times, vegetable prices remain high throughout the year. That's why many farmers are moving towards vegetable cultivation instead of routine crops. The shorter growing season and lower investment costs compared to other crops are attracting many farmers to vegetable farming.

Agricultural experts say that vegetable cultivation has increased significantly in Telangana recently. Vegetable cultivation is particularly expanding in villages near cities. Farmers are growing almost all kinds of vegetables using modern techniques like mulching and drip irrigation. The government is also providing subsidies for vegetable cultivation.

Typically, the investment in vegetable cultivation ranges from Rs 30,000 to 50,000 per acre. This varies depending on the crop and area. Income can range from 1 lakh to 3 lakhs per acre. However, profits depend on marketing strategies.

Agricultural experts say that just one acre of land is enough to grow a variety of crops in small areas. They say that tomatoes, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, cucumber, okra, and leafy greens are in high demand in the market. They suggest that with proper water facilities, vegetable cultivation can be done year-round. They advise that farmers can achieve good results by directly selling their vegetables, avoiding middlemen.