Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'The Raja Saab' Teaser OUT: Prabhas Shines In Horror-Comedy (WATCH)

'The Raja Saab' Teaser OUT: Prabhas Shines In Horror-Comedy (WATCH)


2025-06-16 03:11:08
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prabhas Film The Raja Saab Teaser: Fans have eagerly awaited the release of superstar Prabhas's film, The Raja Saab. The filmmakers have now amplified the excitement by releasing a powerful and dynamic teaser. The 2.28-minute teaser offers a glimpse into a blend of horror, comedy, action, and thriller. The teaser is rapidly going viral on social media. The film, directed by Maruthi, will be released worldwide on December 5th. Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. Produced by T. G. Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the teaser has been revealed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

 

MENAFN16062025007385015968ID1109678343

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search