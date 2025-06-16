'The Raja Saab' Teaser OUT: Prabhas Shines In Horror-Comedy (WATCH)

Prabhas Film The Raja Saab Teaser: Fans have eagerly awaited the release of superstar Prabhas's film, The Raja Saab. The filmmakers have now amplified the excitement by releasing a powerful and dynamic teaser. The 2.28-minute teaser offers a glimpse into a blend of horror, comedy, action, and thriller. The teaser is rapidly going viral on social media. The film, directed by Maruthi, will be released worldwide on December 5th. Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. Produced by T. G. Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the teaser has been revealed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

MENAFN16062025007385015968ID1109678343