COVID-19 News Update: Total Active Cases At 7,264 In India, 11 New Deaths Recorded Till 8 Am On June 16

MENAFN - Live Mint)The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India as of 8 am on June 16 is at 7,264, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW).

The ministry's daily COVID-19 bulletin showed a 119 new cases across India over the past 24 hours, with Kerala being the most affected, having reported 87 new COVID-19 cases, data showed.

It is followed by Maharashtra (38), Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (33), Rajasthan (30), Tamil Nadu (23), Karnataka (18); Gujarat and Haryana (8 each), Punjab (7), Andhra Pradesh (6), Manipur (5); Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam (4 each); Uttarakhand (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2); Sikkim, Telangana, Puducherry and Chhattisgarh (1 each).

The states of Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh (Union Territory), Goa, Ladakh (UT), Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Mizoram, Bihar, and Tripura, did not report new cases over the past 24 hours, as per the data.

Further, the total number of patients discharged since January 2025 is at 13,604 with as many as 689 of these being till June 16. It added that COVID-19 data from West Bengal is still awaited.

According to the ministry bulletin, the COVID-19 death toll in India, since January this year is at 108 so far, with 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported till 8 am on June 10.

Seven deaths were reported in Kerala:



one of an 83-year-old man with pneumonia and COVID-19 sepsis;

one of a 33-year-old man with acute pancreatitis and respitory failure;

one of a 60-year-old man with COVID-19 and sepsis;

one of a 63-year-old woman with septic shock and COVID-19;

one of a 85-year-old man with leptospirosis and COVID-19 pneumonia;

one of a 71-year-old woman with acute leukaemia and COVID-19; one of a 67-year-old woman with COVID-19 pneumonia.

One death was recorded in Chhattisgarh of an 85-year-old man with chronic respiratory failure with active COVID-19; and another one was reported of a 67-year-old man in Delhi, with lung cancer who died of acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra also reported one death each, respectively of a 52-year-old woman with bronchial asthma and new diabetes diagnosis, and one of a 47-year-old man with cirrhosis of the liver.

Overall, since January 2025, Kerala has recorded the highest number of deaths - 35, followed by Maharashtra (28), Delhi (12), Karnataka (11), Tamil Nadu (7), Madhya Pradesh (4); Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan (2 each); West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand (1 each).

To bolster readiness, the central government has initiated mock drills across hospitals nationwide, evaluating critical resources such as oxygen supply, ventilators, and essential medicines to handle potential surges efficiently.