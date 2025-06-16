Air India Plane Takes U-Turn Again! New Delhi Bound Flight Returns To Hong Kong Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner heading to New Delhi had o make a return journey to Hong Kong on June 16 after the pilot suspected a technical glitch mid-air, ANI reported. The flight operating with the name AI315 was scheduled to depart at 8:50 AM and arrive at the destination by 12:20 PM.

The flight was already 3 hours 9 minutes late, adding to passenger anxiety it returned to Hong Kong International Airport after being airborne for nearly 1 hour 19 minutes, Flightradar24 data shows.

Air India's New Delhi bound flight AI315 had to return to Hong Kong on Monday.

This comes three days after Air India flight AIC129 en route London returned to its origin after take-off from Mumbai, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and closure of Iranian air space caused the flight to return to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after being in air for a total of 4 hours and 21minutes, according to Flightradar24. Notably, international carriers have altered their routes to ensure passenger safety due to geopolitical developments involving Iran and Israel.

This latest Air India flight return to airport comes just a day after a Chennai-bound British Airways Boeing Dreamliner had to return to London after it encountered a technical snag mid-air.

Initially scheduled to depart from London Heathrow Airport at nearly 12:40 PM on June 15, the aircraft took off at 1:16 PM, following a delay of more than 35 minutes.

The Boeing 787-8 plane was scheduled to land in Chennai at 3.30 am, according to Flightradar24. The flight BA35 remained airborne for nearly two hours before returning to London Heathrow. Later, British Airways issued a statement confirming that the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers and crew disembarked normally.

Another Lufthansa flight heading to Hyderabad from Frankfurt had to turn back mid-air on Sunday. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operating flight LH752 returned to Frankfurt airport and cancelled its scheduled journey shortly after departure.