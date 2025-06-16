Chery Motors Picks New PR Agency For Australia

MENAFN - PRovoke) SYDNEY – Global automative brand Chery Australia has appointed Zeno Australia as its retained public relations agency for Australia, following a pitch.

Zeno will spearhead strategic communications to further elevate and amplify Chery's rapid growth and market profile, leveraging bold storytelling, high-impact media engagement, executive visibility, immersive brand experiences, and dynamic partnership management.



“We are delighted to appoint Zeno Group as our communications partner as we continue to expand Chery's presence in Australia,” said Lucas Harris, chief operating officer, Chery Motors Australia.



“Zeno's passion for our business, along with the team's creative thinking and insightful strategic approach, shone throughout the pitch process. Australia plays a critical role in Chery's global expansion plan and this is going to be significant year for us. We have every confidence that together, we'll build great momentum for Chery as a challenger brand built to provide the very best for Australian families," added Harris.





“Chery is a global brand bringing impressive vehicles and a bold ambition to the Australian market,” adds Sarah Littlefair, managing director, Zeno Group Australia.“The opportunity to help accelerate Chery's local profile through a creative, earned-first approach is incredibly exciting for our team.”





Zeno Australia's growth continues, following recent client wins and expanded scopes across its portfolio including Gorilla Glue, Shokz, Lenovo, Motorola and Yorkshire Tea.