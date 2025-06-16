Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Akshay Labroo Takes Charge As New DC Srinagar

2025-06-16 03:08:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Akshay Labroo on Monday took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar district.

Akshay Labroo served various important administrative roles in Jammu and Kashmir, and was also the deputy commissioner of Budgam.

His appointment as DC Srinagar is part of a routine administrative reshuffle aimed at streamlining governance in the Union Territory.

Officials welcomed the new Deputy Commissioner and assured full cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of the administration.

