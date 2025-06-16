Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran, Israel Suspend Schools

2025-06-16 03:07:46
(MENAFN) Amid increasing military strain between Israel and Iran, both nations have declared significant steps affecting their schooling systems and public life.

These steps include halting educational operations and delaying assessments.

In the Islamic Republic, all schools and universities have been closed indefinitely, according to Ali Farhadi, a spokesperson for the Iranian Education Ministry.

To calm concerns among pupils and parents, Farhadi emphasized that all planned tests at various academic levels would be rescheduled.

Fresh dates for these examinations will be revealed later, and any invalidated test admission documents will be reissued accordingly.

At the same time, Israeli authorities have prolonged the current state of alert and domestic limitations until the end of June, due to continuing threats to national safety.

This extension was ratified during a virtual cabinet meeting, as reported by an Israeli newspaper.

Israel’s Ministry of Education also announced that all instruction will proceed through online platforms, while all physical assessments are suspended for the time being.

