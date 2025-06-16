403
Netanyahu states Iran has "two existential threats"
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday that the ongoing Israeli military campaign against Iran “could certainly be the result” of regime change in Tehran. During an interview on Fox’s Special Report, host Bret Baier asked Netanyahu directly if regime change was among the objectives behind the strikes that began early Friday.
“It could certainly be the result because the Iran regime is very weak,” Netanyahu responded, asserting that Israel has successfully targeted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran.
Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s readiness to take any necessary actions to eliminate what he described as “two existential threats” — Iran’s nuclear program and its ballistic missile capabilities. “We did act — to save ourselves, but also, I think, to not only protect ourselves, but protect the world from this incendiary regime. We can't have the world's most dangerous regime have the world's most dangerous weapons,” he stated.
Highlighting the gravity of the threat, Netanyahu declared Israel “will not have a second Holocaust, a nuclear holocaust. We already had one in the previous century.”
Since Friday, Israel has conducted a series of strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and missile facilities, killing senior military leaders and key scientists, alongside attacks on oil and gas infrastructure. Iran retaliated with missile launches across multiple locations in Israel.
Netanyahu noted that Israel had informed US President Donald Trump about the operations “ahead of time,” stressing that the two nations remain “fully coordinated.” He expressed deep gratitude for Trump’s support, explaining, “American pilots are shooting down drones that are headed towards Israel, as do our pilots. American THAAD missile batteries are helping defend Tel Aviv and greater Tel Aviv area,” as stated by reports.
