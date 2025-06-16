403
Iran Military Forces Urge Israelis to Evacuate Territory
(MENAFN) Iran’s military forces issued a stark warning on Sunday, urging Israeli citizens to evacuate their homeland, cautioning that the territory may soon become “uninhabitable,” according to a local media outlet. This announcement comes amid ongoing military clashes between the two adversaries in the Middle East.
Reza Sayyad, the armed forces spokesperson, declared, “Warnings for you in the coming days: Leave the occupied territories, because, certainly, they won’t be inhabitable in the future!” His statement followed a fresh surge of Iranian attacks targeting Israel.
Sayyad further warned that “taking shelter underground will not bring safety to the Israelis,” emphasizing the futility of seeking refuge below ground. He added, “Therefore, we would like to emphasize: do not let the criminal regime use you as human shields.”
In a related development, Mohsen Rezaei, a senior commander within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a member of the Expediency Council stated, “We may reach a point where we take major actions that will destabilize the entire region.”
Rezaei stressed the urgency for Western nations to act swiftly, stating, “the wise people in the US and Europe must act quickly to pull their countries out of this war, otherwise we cannot stand by and watch their involvement without responding.”
The tensions escalated last Friday when Israel carried out air raids on numerous Iranian sites, including military and nuclear facilities, provoking retaliatory strikes from Tehran. Since then, a cycle of attacks and counterstrikes has persisted.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that peace between the two nations remains achievable, revealing that diplomatic talks and communications aimed at resolving the conflict are currently underway.
