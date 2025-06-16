Israeli Strikes Killed 244, Injured 1,277 In Iran: Health Ministry
In a post on the social media platform X, Kermanpour noted that, women and children were among the dead, and that 1,277 people had been hospitalised.
He added that, over 90 percent of the casualties were civilians.
Early Friday, Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and several other cities across Iran, killing a number of the country's top military commanders and nuclear scientists. The strikes continued across various parts of Iran on Saturday and yesterday.
In response, Iran launched missile attacks on multiple targets in Israel since Friday, causing casualties and significant damage.– NNN-IRNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment