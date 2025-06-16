Chinese Official Highlights Investment Co-Op With Central Asia
He also mentioned that trade between China and Central Asia soared to a whopping $95 billion in 2024. This partnership touches on the bread and butter of key sectors like renewable energy, mining, transport infrastructure, and cutting-edge technologies. Zhou Haibing points out that joint projects are like a rising tide that lifts all boats, bolstering regional supply chains and paving the way for economic stability in the area.
“We are committed to continuing close coordination and integrating the Belt and Road Initiative with the national development strategies of Central Asian countries. This will create favorable conditions for investment and promote innovative growth,” he said.
Zhou Haibing emphasized that China and Central Asia share common interests and great opportunities for joint growth. He underscored the criticality of establishing a robust alliance predicated on reciprocal trust and a strategic long-term outlook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment