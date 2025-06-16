Totalenergies Expands U.S. Gulf Of Mexico Presence With Chevron Lease Deal
The leases are located on the Outer Continental Shelf, covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers.
The portfolio includes 13 blocks in the Walker Ridge area, 9 in the Mississippi Canyon, and 18 in the East Breaks area. These blocks are situated between 175 and 330 kilometers offshore.
The acquisition expands TotalEnergies' offshore exploration presence in the U.S. and builds on its existing partnerships with Chevron. The two companies already cooperate in several projects, including Ballymore (TotalEnergies 40%), which began production this year, Anchor (37.14%), which came online in 2023, and the producing fields Jack (25%) and Tahiti (17%).
“This transaction is in line with our consistent strategy of filling our Exploration portfolio with low cost and low emissions options,” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Exploration at TotalEnergies. He noted that the new leases offer a range of geological opportunities and that upcoming drilling decisions will be supported by advanced 3D imaging technologies.
The company expects the deal to help unlock further offshore production potential in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment