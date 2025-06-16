Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan's Chuy Region Hails New Ceramic Tile Factory

2025-06-16 03:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 16 . A brand new factory for churning out ceramic tiles and porcelain stoneware, Asyltash Ceramics, has thrown open its doors in the village of Ivanovka, nestled in the Issyk-Ata district of the Chuy region, Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

During the opening ceremony, President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted positive trends in recent years in the country's development of construction materials production and processing.

“Kyrgyzstan is gradually shifting from being a raw material exporter to a country with a developing processing industry. I am confident that soon Kyrgyzstan will become a producer of goods using advanced technologies,” he said.

As per the metrics provided by the National Statistical Committee, the aggregate valuation of industrial output in Kyrgyzstan reached 257.9 billion soms (roughly $2.9 billion) during the period spanning January through May 2025. The output metric experienced a year-over-year escalation of 13.8 percent.

