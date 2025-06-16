Kyrgyzstan's Chuy Region Hails New Ceramic Tile Factory
During the opening ceremony, President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted positive trends in recent years in the country's development of construction materials production and processing.
“Kyrgyzstan is gradually shifting from being a raw material exporter to a country with a developing processing industry. I am confident that soon Kyrgyzstan will become a producer of goods using advanced technologies,” he said.
As per the metrics provided by the National Statistical Committee, the aggregate valuation of industrial output in Kyrgyzstan reached 257.9 billion soms (roughly $2.9 billion) during the period spanning January through May 2025. The output metric experienced a year-over-year escalation of 13.8 percent.
