NEPCO Activates Emergency Plan Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 16 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) has activated its emergency response plan in light of the ongoing regional escalation, temporarily suspending natural gas supplies to factories linked to the main gas network.In a statement issued Monday, the company said the move was prompted by a noticeable decline in natural gas inflows, which it attributed to heightened regional tensions.The temporary suspension is part of precautionary measures outlined in NEPCO's pre-approved emergency plan, which prioritizes gas distribution to essential sectors during supply disruptions.NEPCO emphasized that the measure is temporary and will be reassessed as soon as regional conditions stabilize and gas supplies return to normal levels.