Hajmah Crowned Champion In Gr1 4YO Purebred Arabian Derby

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab Racing's homebred filly Hajmah (Al Mourtajez) produced a standout performance to clinch the Gr1 PA Qatar Derby des Pur-Sang Arabes de 4 Ans, run over 2000m at Chantilly, France, yesterday.

The trophies were presented by Khalifa bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Board Member of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), which sponsored the prestigious event. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Mansour, Chief Operating Officer of Al Shaqab Racing, received the trophy on behalf of the team.

The four-year-old Hajmah facing a competitive field of 10 runners, delivered a strong performance to claim her first Gr.1 (PA) victory. She arrived at Chantilly following a fair seasonal return last month in the Gr.2 (PA) Qatar Prix de l'Élevage at Toulouse, a run that served as a solid stepping stone toward this target.

Already a Gr.3 (PA) winner at three, having landed the Prix Nevada II over 1600m, Hajmah had shown clear potential. This time, stepped up in distance and grade, she confirmed that promise.

Not the quickest out of the stalls, Hajmah improved her position to race in midfield, just behind Bianca De Ghazal (Al Mourtajez) while Mureb (Gazwan) set the pace up front. Entering the final straight, Soumillon switched her to the left and she moved up smoothly, keeping Bianca De Ghazal boxed in.

Inside the final 300m, Hajmah was asked to go forward. Though briefly niggled along, she responded well, took the lead and battled gamely to the line. She held off the late challenge of Lippo De Carrere (Al Mourtajez), who finished fast to get within half a length at the post. Ridden by Mickael Barzalona and trained by Alban de Mieulle for Wathnan Racing, Lippo De Carrere secured second place.

The favourite, Moneer (Al Mourtajez), also owned by Wathnan Racing, trained by Damien Watrigant and partnered by James Doyle, came in third a further one and a quarter lengths behind.

Notably, the top three placing were all secured by Qatari-owned runners, who are all sired by Al Mourtajez.

