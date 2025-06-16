Hajmah Crowned Champion In Gr1 4YO Purebred Arabian Derby
Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab Racing's homebred filly Hajmah (Al Mourtajez) produced a standout performance to clinch the Gr1 PA Qatar Derby des Pur-Sang Arabes de 4 Ans, run over 2000m at Chantilly, France, yesterday.
The trophies were presented by Khalifa bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Board Member of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), which sponsored the prestigious event. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Mansour, Chief Operating Officer of Al Shaqab Racing, received the trophy on behalf of the team.
The four-year-old Hajmah facing a competitive field of 10 runners, delivered a strong performance to claim her first Gr.1 (PA) victory. She arrived at Chantilly following a fair seasonal return last month in the Gr.2 (PA) Qatar Prix de l'Élevage at Toulouse, a run that served as a solid stepping stone toward this target.
Already a Gr.3 (PA) winner at three, having landed the Prix Nevada II over 1600m, Hajmah had shown clear potential. This time, stepped up in distance and grade, she confirmed that promise.
Not the quickest out of the stalls, Hajmah improved her position to race in midfield, just behind Bianca De Ghazal (Al Mourtajez) while Mureb (Gazwan) set the pace up front. Entering the final straight, Soumillon switched her to the left and she moved up smoothly, keeping Bianca De Ghazal boxed in.
Inside the final 300m, Hajmah was asked to go forward. Though briefly niggled along, she responded well, took the lead and battled gamely to the line. She held off the late challenge of Lippo De Carrere (Al Mourtajez), who finished fast to get within half a length at the post. Ridden by Mickael Barzalona and trained by Alban de Mieulle for Wathnan Racing, Lippo De Carrere secured second place.
The favourite, Moneer (Al Mourtajez), also owned by Wathnan Racing, trained by Damien Watrigant and partnered by James Doyle, came in third a further one and a quarter lengths behind.
Notably, the top three placing were all secured by Qatari-owned runners, who are all sired by Al Mourtajez.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment