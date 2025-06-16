PSG Academy Qatar Announces Summer Training Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Following Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League victory, PSG Academy Qatar will hold its official summer programmes from June 29 to August 28, giving opportunity for boys and girls aged 5 to 17 to train the PSG way - the same methodology used by the champions of Europe.

This summer, families can choose between two flexible formats designed to fit different schedules: Weekly Summer Camps and Month-Long Summer Terms.

Both options are available with indoor and outdoor training venues, ensuring kids stay active and engaged in a safe, weather-proof environment. Whether your child is a beginner or already playing competitively, the PSG Academy's world-class coaching staff delivers personalised training that emphasises skill development, teamwork, and discipline - core values of the Paris Saint-Germain identity. The young players will be training under the methodology of the reigning European champions. It's not just a camp - it's a chance to live and breathe the PSG philosophy, right here in Qatar.

PSG Academy Qatar continues to set the benchmark in youth football development across the region, and this summer promises to be its most exciting yet. Spaces are limited and demand is high, especially following PSG's latest European triumph. Interested boys and girls can register at: psgacademy or call 3006 2115 for further details.