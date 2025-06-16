Waqf Studies Center To Hold Seminar On 'Mabahith Al-Waqf' Book Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Waqf Studies Center, affiliated with the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, will hold a scientific seminar today, Monday, June 16, to celebrate the seventh edition of the contemporary studies series titled“Mabahith Al-Waqf” (Discussions on Endowments) by the esteemed scholar Professor Muhammad Zaid Al-Ibyani.

The seminar will be broadcast live on the General Directorate of Endowments' YouTube channel.

This seminar is part of a series of scientific symposia organized by the Waqf Studies Center. These efforts align with the intellectual and academic collaboration of researchers and interested parties to raise awareness about endowment issues, their importance, and their rulings in Islamic Sharia and Islamic economics.

Head of the Waqf Studies Section at the General Directorate of Endowments Dr. Khalid Al-Aoun, stated that the seminar will enrich discussions on the new edition of“Mabahith Al-Waqf.” This new edition presents the book in a distinguished scientific format, making it a practical reference that serves judicial and fatwa purposes, and is worthy of adoption in institutions of Sharia and legal education.

He emphasized that the seminar offers a valuable opportunity for students of Sharia sciences, postgraduate students, those interested in jurisprudential and legal affairs, the general public interested in endowments and Islamic economics, and specialists.

Al-Aoun clarified that the seminar will discuss the most prominent topics covered in the book, such as the conditions and pillars of endowments, rulings on selling endowments, the roles of the supervisor (nazir) and the beneficiary (mawquf alayh), permissible and impermissible dispositions, as well as rulings on leasing, agricultural partnerships (muzara'a), litigations, acknowledgments, and testimonies.

He affirmed the seminar's great importance, as the book represents a prominent link in solidifying and clarifying the jurisprudence of endowments. This is due to the author's method of explaining principles and simplifying rulings in an easy yet profound style, and his tendency towards balanced preference without fanaticism.

The seminar is scheduled to host Dr. Ziyad Al-Ghazouli, who has meticulously reviewed the book, to present its key themes and enrich the discussion. The seminar, presented by Professor Majd Makki, can be followed at 11am today.

Comments and questions about the book's topic can be sent via the General Directorate of Endowments' YouTube channel: @waqfqa .

The book is one of the important endowment books, with its first edition appearing in 1333 AH. It was then re-edited and published in a scholarly, verified edition nearly a century after its initial release. This is part of the General Directorate of Endowments' commitment to reviving valuable scientific and jurisprudential endowment sources.

The General Directorate of Endowments invites philanthropists who wish to establish an endowment whose proceeds will be spent on one of the endowment channels – to ensure a continuous charity and a reward until the Day of Judgment – to proceed with endowments through various methods.