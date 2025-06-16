US Embassy Holds Farewell Reception For Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy in Doha hosted a farewell reception yesterday, to honour US Ambassador H E Timmy T. Davis as he concludes his tenure in Qatar.

The event gathered senior Qatari officials, diplomatic partners, media representatives and other distinguished guests to reflect on Ambassador Davis's service and the enduring strength of the US-Qatar relationship.

Deputy Chief of Mission Stefanie Altman-Winans, who will become the Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires, paid tribute to Ambassador Davis's leadership, noting his impact both within the Embassy and across the bilateral relationship.

“You showed us that diplomacy is not only about policy - it is about people. Your mentorship and unshakable belief in what this partnership could become have made me a better diplomat and a more thoughtful leader,” said Deputy Chief of Mission Altman-Winans.

Over the past three years, Ambassador Davis helped steer the US-Qatar relationship through a period of global and regional complexity.

His tenure was marked by significant milestones, including Qatar's entry into the Visa Waiver Program, the launch of a new American Corner at the Community College of Qatar, and more than $243bn in bilateral agreements signed during President Donald Trump's historic visit to Doha earlier this year.

Ambassador Davis also played a central role in advancing humanitarian diplomacy in the region, supporting mediation efforts, and deepening cooperation in education, energy, defence, and counterterrorism.