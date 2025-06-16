Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Moldova Digital Summit 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Chisinau: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic Moldova H E Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud participated in the opening of the Moldova Digital Summit 2025.

Director of the Department of Social and Environmental Statistics, Mohammed bin Jassim Al Buainain and Dana Ali Zainal from the Director General's Office, the representatives of the National Planning Council, also took part in the summit.

Bringing together 3,000 participants and over 100 speakers, the participants underscored digitisation as a strategic pillar of economic development.