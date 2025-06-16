QRCS Concludes Comprehensive Healthcare Project For Refugees In Bangladesh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a project to improve health care services for refugees at camps and the local community in Cox's Bazar, southern Bangladesh.

Over almost a couple of years, the project served more than 400,000 vulnerable beneficiaries. It involved the operation of three health centres at camps 12, E8, and 19 for 16 months, as well as a field hospital at camp 7 for two months.

The centres provided free-of-charge emergency medical services and specialised consultations for refugees and the host community, including emergency care, maternal and child health services, outpatient clinics, laboratory and diagnostic tests, radiology, and referrals.

Also, there were large-scale health awareness campaigns at the camps, which focused on disease prevention and promotion of healthy behaviours. They helped raise health awareness and reduce the spread of diseases.

In the context of local community capacity-building, 78 community midwives were trained to provide safe obstetric services, and a training workshop was held on infection prevention and control (IPC) for 40 health care providers working at the supported facilities.

This project was driven by QRCS's commitment to the provision of comprehensive and sustainable health care services for refugees and the host communities, as part of an integrated humanitarian response designed to alleviate suffering and improve the quality of life in displacement and refugee settings.