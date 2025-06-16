Massive Inspection Campaign Ongoing To Preserve Marine Ecosystem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Department of Natural Reserves and Marine Protection, has stepped up its year-round efforts to protect Qatar's marine environment through intensified inspection campaigns and awareness initiatives targeting fishing activities.

In a recent inspection campaign carried out around the protected marine area near Al-Asahat Island, the ministry's teams detected and confiscated several prohibited fishing tools that are illegal to use or even carry onboard fishing vessels. This campaign forms part of a broader national strategy to safeguard marine biodiversity and ensure the sustainability of the country's fish stocks.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Assistant Director of the Marine Protection Department at MECC Abdullah Issa Al-Khulaifi emphasized that these efforts are continuous and extend throughout the year.“Our campaigns never stop-they run around the clock. They focus on both raising awareness and protecting marine life, aiming particularly to reduce the practice of overfishing,” Al-Khulaifi said.

He further noted that the primary goals of these initiatives are to preserve marine ecosystems and limit the impact of unsustainable fishing practices.“We place a strong emphasis on awareness. Our inspectors not only monitor but also educate fishermen and sea-goers during their daily rounds.”

Al-Khulaifi acknowledged that while most local fishermen are largely compliant with environmental and fishing regulations, challenges remain.“We do face certain recurring issues, especially with some non-local, particularly Asian, fishermen. We are actively working on regulatory measures and awareness programs tailored for these groups,” he added.

The Ministry's strategy includes organizing inspection campaigns at key fishing ports like Al-Khor and deploying inspectors during both morning and evening shifts to ensure maximum coverage. These inspectors also serve as on-ground educators, engaging directly with fishermen to promote compliance and sustainable practices.

Among the most frequent violations recorded are the use of illegal fishing nets and practices in sensitive marine zones. These violations pose a significant risk to Qatar's rich marine diversity, especially in areas like coral reefs and fish breeding grounds.

The Ministry's multifaceted efforts combine legal enforcement with educational outreach. Before issuing penalties, inspectors prioritize dialogue and education. Legal action is taken only when necessary, reinforcing the Ministry's commitment to constructive engagement.

By organizing these regular inspection campaigns and awareness programs, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change continues to play a crucial role in preserving Qatar's marine resources for future generations and ensuring long-term ecological balance in its territorial waters.