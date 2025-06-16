CMC Electronics Secures Major Avionics Contract With Antonov For AN-124 And AN-178 Programs

PARIS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Paris Air Show – CMC Electronics, a leading provider of advanced avionics, display solutions, and optoelectronics for military and commercial markets, is proud to announce the signing of two major agreements with Antonov for the modernization of the AN-124 and AN-178 aircraft. The contracts were finalized on April 9, 2025.

The Antonov AN-124, the world's heaviest operating cargo aircraft, will undergo a comprehensive avionics upgrade featuring CMC's cutting-edge systems. The AN-178, a short-range military transport aircraft, will also be equipped with CMC's advanced avionics suite as part of this renewed collaboration.

CMC will supply:



CMA-9000 Flight Management System

CMA-5024 GPS Receiver

MFD-3068 Multi-Function Display

ECP-083 EFIS Control Panel

CMA-1612 Electronic Display Unit

Autopilot Control Panel Plus associated integration and support equipment

"This is a significant milestone in our partnership with Antonov and a strong signal of the aerospace industry's resilience and renewal," said Robert Kopersiewich, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, CMC Electronics. "We are honored to provide proven, next-generation avionics solutions that support the revival and modernization of these iconic aircraft."

With a legacy of innovation and performance, CMC Electronics continues to be a trusted partner for aircraft OEMs and operators around the world.

About CMC Electronics

CMC Electronics (cmcelectronics) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of advanced avionics, display solutions and high-performance optoelectronics for military and commercial aviation markets. Supported by an engineering team, the company offers fully integrated civil and defense capabilities with comprehensive certification support. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the United States serving its global customer base.

