CMC Electronics Secures Major Avionics Contract With Antonov For AN-124 And AN-178 Programs
PARIS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Paris Air Show – CMC Electronics, a leading provider of advanced avionics, display solutions, and optoelectronics for military and commercial markets, is proud to announce the signing of two major agreements with Antonov for the modernization of the AN-124 and AN-178 aircraft. The contracts were finalized on April 9, 2025.
Antonov AN-124 (CNW Group/CMC Electronics)
Antonov AN-178 (CNW Group/CMC Electronics)
The Antonov AN-124, the world's heaviest operating cargo aircraft, will undergo a comprehensive avionics upgrade featuring CMC's cutting-edge systems. The AN-178, a short-range military transport aircraft, will also be equipped with CMC's advanced avionics suite as part of this renewed collaboration.
CMC will supply:
-
CMA-9000 Flight Management System
CMA-5024 GPS Receiver
MFD-3068 Multi-Function Display
ECP-083 EFIS Control Panel
CMA-1612 Electronic Display Unit
Autopilot Control Panel
Plus associated integration and support equipment
"This is a significant milestone in our partnership with Antonov and a strong signal of the aerospace industry's resilience and renewal," said Robert Kopersiewich, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, CMC Electronics. "We are honored to provide proven, next-generation avionics solutions that support the revival and modernization of these iconic aircraft."
With a legacy of innovation and performance, CMC Electronics continues to be a trusted partner for aircraft OEMs and operators around the world.
About CMC Electronics
CMC Electronics (cmcelectronics) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of advanced avionics, display solutions and high-performance optoelectronics for military and commercial aviation markets. Supported by an engineering team, the company offers fully integrated civil and defense capabilities with comprehensive certification support. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the United States serving its global customer base.
SOURCE CMC ElectronicsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment