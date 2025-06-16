Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Reports Car Bomb Explosions in Tehran

2025-06-16 03:00:49
(MENAFN) Iranian media reported on Sunday that Israel had detonated five vehicle bombs in Tehran, the Iranian capital, during a period of mutual strikes between the two rival nations.

According to an official state outlet, which referenced a "knowledgeable source," the blasts followed Iran's air defense systems allegedly intercepting a new round of Israeli aerial assaults on Iranian territory.

Despite these claims, no specific details were shared regarding possible victims or material losses resulting from the detonations.

An Israeli representative, however, speaking with a national broadcaster, rejected the accusations and asserted that Israel had no role in the reported car explosions.

The recent surge in hostilities began Friday, when Israel carried out synchronized air raids targeting several Iranian locations, among them military and nuclear-related sites. In response, Tehran initiated counterattacks only hours later.

Israeli officials have stated that no fewer than 13 individuals were killed and over 370 sustained injuries due to Iranian missile barrages since the outbreak of hostilities on Friday.

In contrast, Iranian authorities reported that 78 people lost their lives during the initial day of the Israeli strikes, and many others, including minors, were killed during the second wave of the onslaught.

