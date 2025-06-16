Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The European Union Helps Boosting Egypt's Green Transition

The European Union Helps Boosting Egypt's Green Transition


2025-06-16 03:00:09
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) AL BORG, Egypt, June 16, 2025/APO Group/ --

On 15 June, the European Union and the Government of Egypt will launch the EU-Egypt Investment Guarantee for Development Mechanism. This platform will attract investments to high impact projects in areas such as clean energy, water and wastewater management and sustainable agriculture. It will also support digital transformation, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The platform aims to mobilise up to €5 billion in investments by 2027.

This includes €1.8 billion announced as part of the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership. To achieve this, the platform will leverage EU resources from the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+). It will also draw resources from European and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) that implement EU guarantees in close coordination with Member States and the private sector. It marks a key milestone under the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership and contributes to the EU's Global Gateway strategy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Egypt.

MENAFN16062025002747001784ID1109678219

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search