Merz Says Iran Must Never Have Nuclear Weapons
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz affirmed on Sunday that Iran must under no circumstances obtain nuclear arms, during a phone conversation with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said of Oman, according to a statement from his office.
Both Merz and Sultan Haitham concurred that the most pressing concern is to avoid a further intensification of the hostilities between Israel and Iran.
The two figures reaffirmed their commitment to aiding diplomatic initiatives aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing violence.
Chancellor Merz additionally voiced appreciation for Oman’s role in mediating talks related to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
However, the sixth planned round of discussions between the US and Iran, set to take place Sunday in Muscat, was cancelled following Israel’s recent strike on Iranian territory.
He noted that the matter will be "right at the top" of the list at the upcoming G7 summit in Canada, which is scheduled for June 15 to 17.
The German leader asserted that all diplomatic attempts have thus far failed to deter Iran’s pursuit of a military nuclear program, while once again affirming Israel’s entitlement to protect itself.
Merz further disclosed that Israel had asked Germany for firefighting tools, saying, “we will immediately start working on this.”
He emphasized the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading further, urged Tehran to cease what he termed assaults on Israeli civilians, and cautioned against the war spilling over into the broader region.
