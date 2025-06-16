403
Israel ethnic cleansing still continues in Gaza
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Sunday that at least 55,362 Palestinians have lost their lives in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. According to the ministry’s statement, 65 bodies were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, alongside 315 new injuries, bringing the total number of wounded to 128,741 amid the relentless Israeli assault.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry added, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation.
The Israeli military resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, resulting in 5,071 deaths and nearly 16,700 injuries since then, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the enclave.
