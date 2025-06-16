Leader Healthcare Implements SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud With Accely To Drive Operational Excellence
Sukhdeep Sachdev, CEO, Leader Healthcare and Muraleedharan Menon, Delivery Head and Presales, Accely (PRNewsfoto/Accely)
With SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, the foremost healthcare equipment supplier in the UAE starts a digital transformation journey to improve the agility, efficiency, and innovation of its healthcare supply chain management.
DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to redefine operational excellence and accelerate digital transformation, UAE's healthcare equipment supplier, Leader Healthcare has successfully adopted SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud from Accely, an SAP consulting company . This milestone marks a bold step toward a future-ready, intelligent enterprise, ensuring unparalleled efficiency, agility, and scalability in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector.
"Our transition to SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud marks a major milestone in our digital transformation journey," said Sukhdeep Sachdev , Global CEO, Leader Healthcare Group. "Accely's expertise and commitment were instrumental in delivering a smooth and successful implementation. We deeply appreciate their support and look forward to leveraging this platform to drive greater efficiency and service excellence in the healthcare industry," he added.
Transforming the Future of Healthcare Supply
With SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud , Leader Healthcare is setting a new benchmark in supply chain efficiency and customer service excellence. The intelligent, cloud-based platform provides end-to-end visibility, enabling proactive decision-making and precision-driven logistics that ensure healthcare providers receive the equipment when they need it.
"At Accely, we are committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge digital solutions that drive efficiency, agility, and growth. Our collaboration with Leader Healthcare in implementing SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud is a testament to our commitment to delivering seamless, future-ready ERP solutions . We are honored to have facilitated this journey and look forward to supporting their continued growth and innovation in the healthcare sector," stated Nilesh Shah , CEO at Accely Group.
Explore how Accely is transforming businesses. Learn more in our LinkedIn post or Contact us to discover how we can support your business goals.
About Accely
Accely is a global SAP Partner and CMMI Level 5 firm, delivering innovative business transformation services. With 25+ years of expertise across 20+ offices in 17 countries, Accely empowers businesses worldwide with tailored SAP solutions, ERP, CRM, HXM, Analytics, BTP, and AI. Honored as an "SAP Game Changer" and featured in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM (2022, 2023, & 2024), Accely enables sustainable growth through innovation and operational excellence.
