MRS. NEVADA-AMERICA Pageant ORGANIZATION CROWNS 3 2025 TITLEHOLDERS

[From L] Emmy-winning host Chet Buchanan, Nevada State Director Jackie McKenna, Miss Nevada For America Strong Armani Johnson, Mrs. Nevada America Tiffany Banks, Mrs. Nevada American Nicole Bloom,& former Mrs. Nevada-America 2015 Jennifer Snowden. Photo cred: Joe Durkin

[From L] Miss Nevada For America Strong 2024 Madi Grimm & crowned 2025 Armani Johnson, Mrs. Nevada America 2024 Dr. Trudy Reese & crowned 2025 Tiffany Banks, and Mrs. Nevada American 2024 Gina Merren & crowned 2025 Nicole Bloom. Photo cred: Joe Durkin

Tiffany Banks, Nicole Bloom, and Armani Johnson Crowned at the Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant in Aliante Hotel Las Vegas

- Jackie McKenna, Mrs. Nevada America State DirectorLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a stirring celebration of grace, achievement, and purpose, the Mrs. Nevada-America Organization crowned three new queens on June 8, 2025, during its annual pageant hosted at the beautiful Aliante Hotel and Casino.With dazzling elegance and heartfelt emotion, the stage welcomed a new era of leadership as the 2025 titleholders were officially named:. Mrs. Nevada-America 2025 – Tiffany Banks (Mrs. Silver State). Mrs. Nevada American 2025 – Nicole Bloom (Mrs. Las Vegas). Miss Nevada for America Strong 2025 – Armani Johnson (Miss Summerlin)The evening was masterfully emceed by Chet Buchanan and Jennifer Snowden, the esteemed Mrs. Nevada-America 2015, before an audience that filled the venue with energy and anticipation, celebrating not only physical beauty but the diverse stories of married women and female leaders from across the Silver State.These newly crowned queens will go on to represent Nevada on the national stage at the Mrs. America and Miss for America Strong competitions, taking place August 24–26, 2025, at the Westgate Hotel and Casino, Las VegasPoised to Represent: Honoring the Accomplishment and Readiness of Nevada's First Runners-UpNevada's legacy of excellence is further upheld by two standout women who earned the prestigious First Runner-Up distinction, symbolizing not only achievement but readiness to ascend to the crown if called upon.. Mrs. Nevada-America 1st Runner-Up – Michaela Taylor (Mrs. Aliante). Miss Nevada for America Strong 1st Runner-Up – Jadyn White (Miss Clark County)The 2024 Queens: A Graceful Passing of the TorchThe pageant also paid tribute to the reigning 2024 queens, whose reigns embodied the mission and heart of the organization. These remarkable women made their final walks with dignity, grace, and impact:. Dr. Trudy Reese, Mrs. Nevada-America 2024. Gina Merren, Mrs. Nevada American 2024. Madi Grimm, Miss Nevada for America Strong 2024Their legacy is a testament to the transformative journey that defines the Mrs. Nevada-America sisterhood.Special Honors and Awards: Recognizing Heart, Service, and SpiritBeyond the crowns, the pageant recognized exemplary qualities of leadership, service, and character through a series of distinguished awards:. Fitness Award & Miss Photogenic – Armani Johnson, Miss Summerlin. Miss Congeniality – Jadyn White, Miss Clark County. Mrs. Photogenic – Michaela Taylor, Mrs. Aliante. Goodwill Ambassador Award – Melynda Flaggard, Mrs. Skye Canyon. People's Choice Award – Tiffany Banks, Mrs. Silver State. Hattie Henderson Community Service Award – Tiffany Banks, Mrs. Silver State. National Costume Award – Tiffany Banks, Mrs. Silver State. Survivor Award (Longest Marriage) – Nicole Bloom, Mrs. Las VegasThese accolades highlight the multifaceted excellence of this year's delegates, who each embodied Nevada's values of resilience, poise, and purpose.A Showcase of Nevada's Women of ImpactThe 2025 Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant proudly welcomed an extraordinary roster of delegates, including:.Michaela Taylor – Mrs. Aliante.Paige Elvena Salinas – Mrs. Henderson.Ava V Manuel – Mrs. Enterprise.Melynda Flaggard – Mrs. Skye Canyon.Nicole Bloom – Mrs. Las Vegas.Tiffany Banks – Mrs. Silver State.Jadyn White – Miss Clark County.Armani Johnson – Miss SummerlinEach woman brought to the stage a powerful story and a passion for service, business, family, and leadership - exemplifying the spirit of the Mrs. Nevada-America mission.More Than a Crown: A Mission to Serve and InspireThe Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant is more than a competition - it is the official Nevada preliminary to the Mrs. America and Mrs. World pageants. The organization provides married women with a unique platform to challenge themselves, foster community change, and cultivate personal growth. Led by Executive State Director Jackie McKenna, Mrs. Nevada-America 1990 and founder of McKenna Models and Talent, the organization continues to elevate voices of service-minded women across the stateTo learn more about the Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant, or to register for the 2026 competition, visit and follow @MrsNevadaAmericaPageant in Facebook , and @MrsNevadaAmerica on Instagram for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.For media inquiries, sponsorships, or official appearance requests, please contact: Jackie McKenna at 702.266.7005About the Mrs. Nevada OrganizationThe Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant serves as the official preliminary to the Mrs. America and Mrs. World competitions, offering married women the opportunity to challenge themselves, expand their horizons, and give back to their communities. The annual state pageant is led by a dedicated leadership team committed to uplifting women and their communities across Nevada.About Jackie McKenna, Mrs. Nevada-America State DirectorCrowned Mrs. Nevada-America 1990, Jackie McKenna has served as the State Director since 2008, leading with passion, precision, and purpose. As the founder of McKenna Models and Talent, Jackie is a pioneer in developing confidence and character in women of all ages across Nevada. Her legacy includes not only organizing exceptional pageant productions, but also building a sisterhood rooted in service, empowerment, and authenticity.Through her unwavering dedication, Jackie has elevated the visibility of Nevada's queens on the national stage and created a lasting impact on the lives of the women she mentors.About the Mrs. America OrganizationFounded in 1977, Mrs. America Organization is one of the most prestigious and enduring pageant systems in the world celebrating the accomplishments, beauty, and leadership of married women across the United States. As the official national competition for state titleholders like Mrs. Nevada-America, titleholders from all 50 states and the District of Columbia compete each year for the national crown, with the winner advancing to represent the U.S. at Mrs. World.With a focus on community service, personal growth, and the celebration of family values, Mrs. America continues to be a leading platform for empowering women.The national competition is held annually each January in Las Vegas, Nevada, where tradition and purpose converge on a national stage - not only to crown queens, but to honor the multifaceted roles women play as leaders, entrepreneurs, community builders, and nurturers of the next generation.

