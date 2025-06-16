Stellar Market Research Examines The Growth Rate Of The Manuka Honey Market During The Forecasted Period 2025-2032

Manuka Honey Market

Manuka Honey Market Size was estimated at USD 480 Mn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 820 Mn in 2032. is expected to be around 6.9% Forecast 2025-2032.

- Navneet KaurWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Manuka Honey Market is predicted to grow at a rate of around 6.9% during the forecast period. The Manuka Honey Market was valued at USD 480 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 820 million by 2032. The Manuka Honey Market is driven by rising health awareness, medical and cosmetic applications, premium organic food demand, expanding distribution, and strong branding. Its antibacterial properties and certifications boost global appeal across healthcare, skincare, and natural food segments.Manuka Honey Market OverviewThe Manuka Honey Market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for natural health solutions and functional foods. Sourced mainly from New Zealand and Australia, Manuka honey is valued for its high antibacterial activity, measured by UMF and MGO ratings. It is widely used in healthcare, cosmetics, and premium food products. High-value markets include the U.S., Europe, China, and Japan. While challenges like high costs and counterfeit risks exist, the market benefits from expanding e-commerce, clean-label trends, and innovations in medical-grade products. Applications span wound care, skincare, immunity, and gourmet food, supporting its global market expansion.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:Manuka Honey Market DynamicsDriversGrowing Popularity of Premium and Organic ProductsThe Manuka Honey Market is thriving due to rising demand for premium, organic, and traceable products. Valued for its health benefits and natural purity, it appeals to affluent, health-conscious consumers. Growth is fueled by wellness trends, celebrity endorsements, product innovations, and expanding skincare applications. However, supply constraints and counterfeit concerns challenge the market's premium positioning and trust.Scientific Backing and Global CertificationsScientific validation and certifications like UMF and MGO drive Manuka honey market growth by ensuring product authenticity, potency, and consumer trust. Backed by research for antibacterial and healing benefits, certified honey is increasingly favored. Regulatory enforcement and rising demand for high-grade, traceable products further support market expansion, projected to exceed USD 1.16 billion by 2033.Medical and Pharmaceutical ApplicationsManuka honey has many uses in the care of cuts and in the health of the mouth and the fight against bugs, all with much proof that it kills the bugs and helps cuts heal. The Food and Drug Admin has rules for the use of two things from manuka honey, Medihoney, and one call SweetBio's APIS. They have value for use with the doctor. More work is being done now that shows manuka honey can be used in the fight to keep the gut in good health and the fight to keep the body from bugs, so it can be used as a safe way to bring in natural help to work in the work of man.RestrainCounterfeit and Adulteration ConcernsThe Manuka honey market faces growing counterfeit issues, with fake products exceeding genuine supply, eroding consumer trust. Mislabeling and fraudulent UMF/MGO claims harm brand credibility. Regulatory efforts in New Zealand, legal battles over geographic origin, and blockchain-based traceability are being implemented to combat fraud and restore confidence in authentic, high-quality Manuka honey globally.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Manuka Honey Market forward. Notable advancements include:Whole Comb Technology: The companies like Steens have found ways that are only a little bit to process the honey by scraping the whole honeycomb (not only the honey that has set but also the pollen or the bee bread that is in the comb and the wax). This is done to get the best out of the full honey and get a raw product with no heat and full of enzymes and good things.Cold Extraction: Cold extraction for Manuka honey avoids high heat to preserve its powerful MGO (Methylglyoxal) content and other vital enzymes and nutrients, ensuring maximum natural bioactivity and therapeutic benefits.Manuka Honey Market SegmentationBy GradeBy Grade, the Hernia Mesh Devices Market is further segmented into UMF-Certified, MGO-Rated, and Non-Certified. The UMF-Certified part makes up most of the manuka honey market. This is because UMFTM (Unique Manuka Factor) is a full test that looks at four key signs: MGO, DHA, Leptosperin, and HMF. This full test proves that the honey is real and strong, with UMF 15+ making up about 35.2% of the market and UMF 5+ being used every day with 34.61% of the market share in 2024, and this helps the buyer trust the honey even when the market is fake (it is thought that 30-50% of the market could be fake).To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: ﻿Manuka Honey Market Regional AnalysisNew Zealand: New Zealand is the king of Manuka honey. It has its own tree called the Manuka tree. The bees that make the honey also come from New Zealand. When you buy honey from New Zealand, it is safe to eat and made in the right way. You check to see if the honey is good, and it often has good things in it. When you buy honey from New Zealand, it is good. Comvita was able to sell its honey in Japan, a place with good honey, and began to sell it in other parts of the world. Many other companies want to sell good honey. Not many small honey makers put their honey on the net.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific rules the Manuka honey market (use). This is because it has many people who want to stay healthy and live longer, and it also has many people who like natural cures. The Internet makes it easy to buy Manuka honey. The news: China bought more Manuka honey in 2024 to use in food. They mostly bought the best kind called UMF 15+.North America: North America is the third-biggest part of the Manuka honey market (use). It is pushed by more health thoughts, a desire for pure things, and strong online selling. Recent trends show more people want high MGO Manuka, and the use of food pills continues to grow.Manuka Honey Market Competitive LandscapeThe global and regional players in the Manuka Honey Market concentrate on developing and enhancing their capabilities, resulting in fierce competition. Notable players include:Wedderspoon (USA)Kiva (USA)Manuka Honey USA (USA)Manuka Honey Canada (Canada)Manuka Doctor (UK)Pure Honey (UK)Nature's Greatest (UK)Manuka Pharm (Germany)Manuka Bio (Germany)Comvita (New Zealand)Manuka Health (New Zealand)Watson & Son (New Zealand)Capilano Honey (Australia)Steens Honey (New Zealand)Nature's Way (Australia)SummaryThe Global Manuka Honey Market was worth 480 million dollars in the year 2024. This will go up to 820 million dollars by 2032. The rate of growth is 6.9 percent each year. More people are looking for products that are good for their health. They want to buy higher-priced items that are made with organic parts. This is also used in ways for health and beauty. They want Honey's name to be known. It has a strong name because of how it fights germs and bugs.The main reason for this is that people are looking for better and purer things. There is science to tell us what is real. The tests, called UMF and MGO tests to see if the honey is real or fake. These are worth more than 1.16 billion dollars by the year 2033. The honey is also used in health and medicine. It is used to fix wounds. The FDA even said some of it was fine to use.The market faces significant restraints from counterfeit and adulteration concerns, with fake products sometimes exceeding genuine supply (estimated 30-50% fraud). Innovations like Whole Comb Technology and Cold Extraction methods are crucial for preserving bioactivity.By Grade, UMF-Certified honey dominates, with UMF 15+ holding 35.2% and UMF 5+ at 34.61% share in 2024, due to its comprehensive four-marker testing (MGO, DHA, Leptosperin, HMF).Regionally, New Zealand dominates production due to native Manuka trees and stringent UMFTM certification. Asia-Pacific leads consumption, driven by health-conscious consumers and e-commerce (China's imports surged 15% in 2024). North America is the third-largest consumer market. Top players include Comvita and Manuka Health.Related Reports:Honey Market:North America Honey Market:Europe Honey Market:Asia Pacific Honey Market:Middle East and Africa Honey Market:About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. 