Israel Hits Iran with Five Car Bombs
(MENAFN) An Iranian news outlet reported on Sunday that five car bombs were detonated in Tehran, escalating the already volatile hostilities between Iran and Israel. According to the Iranian news outlet, the explosions occurred shortly after Iranian air defense systems reportedly thwarted a fresh barrage of Israeli airstrikes.
While the Iranian media did not disclose any details regarding casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the blasts, the timing has further intensified fears of a broader conflict.
In contrast, an Israeli government source dismissed the allegations. Speaking with an Israeli public broadcaster, the unnamed official stated unequivocally that Israel had no connection to the car bombings in the Iranian capital.
The reported attacks came on the heels of a major escalation beginning Friday, when Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting strategic Iranian locations, including military and nuclear infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile strikes in what appears to be a tit-for-tat exchange that has drawn international concern.
According to Israeli authorities, the Iranian retaliation resulted in at least 13 fatalities and left more than 370 people wounded.
Iran countered with its own grim figures, asserting that 78 people lost their lives on the first day of the Israeli offensive. The toll allegedly grew on the second day, with Iranian officials claiming that more civilians, including children, were among the victims.
As of now, neither side shows signs of de-escalating, and the situation continues to evolve rapidly.
