Tukey offers to help resolve Iran-Israel conflict

2025-06-16 02:34:59
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that Turkey is prepared to play a diplomatic role to help resolve the ongoing Iranian nuclear conflict, according to the country’s Communications Directorate. During a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump—marking their second call in two days—Erdogan emphasized that diplomacy remains the sole viable solution for settling the nuclear dispute and expressed Ankara’s willingness to facilitate the process.

Erdogan also praised Trump’s recent statements advocating an end to the Israel-Iran hostilities and the establishment of regional peace. He stressed the urgent need for immediate measures to avert a catastrophe that could engulf the entire Middle East in flames.

Highlighting the severe consequences of escalating violence, Erdogan noted that the conflict stemming from Israel’s attacks on Iran has inflicted “irreparable economic and civilian damage” on both parties and called for an end to this dangerous trajectory.

Meanwhile, Trump stated on Truth Social that “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” adding that numerous discussions and meetings are underway to achieve peace.

The confrontation began early Friday when Israel launched strikes against Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing several top commanders and scientists. The attacks have since continued, with Iran retaliating with missile strikes of its own.

