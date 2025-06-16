403
Iran claims Israel attempted to ruin nuclear agreement with US
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israel of trying to undermine a potential nuclear agreement between Iran and the US. Speaking in his first press conference since the escalation of attacks on Friday, Araghchi insisted Iran has no plans to pursue a nuclear weapon, but maintained its right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
The sixth round of US-Iran talks, set to take place in Oman on June 15, was called off after Israeli airstrikes hit Iran — a move Iran described as a “declaration of war.” Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at Israeli targets, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. At least 10 people were reported killed and about 200 injured in the attacks.
Araghchi insisted a breakthrough could have been made in the negotiations. “The Americans put forward proposals; we responded and were about to present a counter-proposal. That could have opened the door to a comprehensive agreement.”
He further condemned Israel’s attempts to spoil diplomacy, stating, “The Zionist entity does not want us to reach an agreement with the US.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump insisted Washington was not involved in the attack and called for Iran to return to the negotiating table, adding, “We can easily find a deal.” Nonetheless, Iran dismissed these denials, stating it has “evidence to the contrary.”
