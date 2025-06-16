Scatec ASA: Employee Share Purchase Programme 2025
The subscription period will run from 16 June to 25 June 2025. The price per share will be based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange over the last five trading days during the subscription period. The allocation of shares will take place by the end of June 2025.
DNB will on behalf of the Company purchase Scatec ASA shares in the open market for onwards sale to participants under the programme.
About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
