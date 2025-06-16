Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 15 June 2025.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Aspara
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 112159/4/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-06-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3916 Unit price: 0.453 EUR
(2): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(3): Volume: 885 Unit price: 0.454 EUR
(4): Volume: 1299 Unit price: 0.462 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 16100 Volume weighted average price: 0.45813 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki, Key media
Legal Disclaimer:
