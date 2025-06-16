403
Israel requests from US to join Iran assault
(MENAFN) West Jerusalem has asked Washington to join its attacks on Iran in a bid to destroy Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, according to Israeli officials cited by Axios. The strikes have already hit several above-ground sites, including facilities in Natanz and Esfahan.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the attack on these locations but stated Iran’s fortified Fordow site near Qom remained largely unharmed. Israeli officials view the destruction of Fordow as key to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon — a claim Iran has repeatedly denied.
Axios reports Israel has asked the US to become directly involved in the campaign due to its ability to deploy bunker-busting munitions and long-range aircraft — resources Israel itself does not possess.
A White House official insisted President Donald Trump is not currently considering participating in the strikes, although a phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the possibility “if necessary.” Nevertheless, White House officials have maintained a policy of diplomatic resolution and avoided deepening their own role in the conflict.
Some US officials said a peaceful resolution is achievable if Iran drops its nuclear program. Iran, however, suspended talks in Oman following the attacks and demanded a halt to Israeli operations first.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump discussed Iran’s nuclear crisis and the ongoing conflict by phone and raised the possibility of resuming negotiations.
