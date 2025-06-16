U'khand Helicopter Crash: Pilot Rajveer Singh Had Grand Plans To Celebrate Birth Of Twins

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 16 (IANS) A wave of grief engulfed the home of Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Rajveer Singh Chauhan, in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, who died in a helicopter crash in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand.

Just 15 days before a scheduled celebration to mark the birth of his twin sons, the Chauhan family is now mourning an irreplaceable loss.

A constant stream of relatives, friends, and neighbours have been visiting his residence offering condolences. The atmosphere is heavy with disbelief, and the family is still struggling to accept that Rajveer Singh is no longer with them.

His father, Govind Singh Chauhan, recounted the heartbreaking moment when he was informed of the crash.“Rajveer's colleague, Captain V.K. Singh, called me around 7.45 a.m. and informed me about the helicopter accident."

He said, "Rajveer's last message from the cockpit was, 'I am taking a left turn for landing'. Moments later, the crash occurred.”

Rajveer Singh had recently retired from the Indian Army after 14 years of distinguished service. He was last posted with the Army Aviation Corps in Pathankot and held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

After retirement in September last year, he joined Aryan Aviation Pvt. Ltd. as a civilian helicopter pilot. Govind Singh shared,“Rajveer used to call me every day through video call. But on Sunday, there was no call."

Rajveer Singh got married in 2011, and after 14 years of marriage, his wife gave birth to twin sons just four months ago. To celebrate this long-awaited joy, the family had planned a grand ceremony on June 30.

“We had booked the venue, finalised the guest list; Rajveer was supposed to come home on June 25 on leave. The entire family was busy preparing for the celebration,” said his father.

He further added that although Rajveer Singh had joined Aryan Aviation after retirement, he had taken a break during his wife's delivery and had resumed flying only a month and a half ago.

When the news of the crash came in, Govind Singh had to muster great strength to break it to Rajveer's wife. What was meant to be a moment of celebration for the Chauhan family has turned into one of unbearable sorrow.

A promising life cut short, a family shattered, and twin sons who will never know their father -- the tragedy has left a lasting mark on Jaipur and beyond, said his family members.