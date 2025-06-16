Jumeirah Bay Leads Dubai's Luxury Waterfront With 24% Price Growth Yoy

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai's most sought-after waterfront neighbourhoods like Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Jumeirah Bay Island, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island are continuing to outperform, with average prices per square foot rising between 8% and 10% year-on-year.





Leading the growth in values is Jumeirah Bay Island, where average prices increased by 24% from the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

Neighbourhood Avg Price per sqft (2024) Avg Price per sqft (2025) % Price Growth Jumeirah Bay Island AED 3,313 AED 4,122 +24% Palm Jumeirah AED 3,483 AED 3,668 +5% Bluewaters Island AED 4,781 AED 4,904 +3% JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residence) AED 2,218 AED 2,294 +3% Average Growth - - +9%

“Today's buyers are more discerning, and what we're seeing is a flight to quality,” said Louis Harding, CEO at Betterhomes.“Prime seafront homes in Dubai are being tightly held, and that scarcity, coupled with rising global demand, is continuing to push values up.”

These communities continue to attract high-net-worth individuals not just for their investment potential, but for the quality of life they offer. Residents benefit from private beach access, world-class restaurants, marinas, wellness facilities, and curated retail, all within professionally managed, secure environments. The combination of privacy, convenience, and consistently high standards of service is driving sustained demand, particularly among international buyers seeking a low-maintenance yet high-value base in the region.

The data underscores a clear trend: luxury waterfront property in Dubai is no longer just about lifestyle; it's now recognised as a smart, long-term investment. As global investors adjust their strategies in response to shifting macroeconomic conditions, Dubai's beachfront real estate remains one of the most resilient and high-performing segments in the global luxury market.