Germany Signals Readiness to Start Nuclear Talks with Iran
(MENAFN) Germany has signaled its readiness—alongside France and the United Kingdom—to launch immediate talks with Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear ambitions and easing mounting tensions across the Middle East, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced on Sunday.
“Germany, together with France and Britain, are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear program, I hope (the offer) is accepted,” Wadephul stated in an interview with a public broadcaster.
The German diplomat emphasized that such diplomatic engagement is essential to reducing the risk of regional conflict and preventing Iran from becoming a threat to Israel, Europe, or the broader Middle East.
Wadephul dismissed any speculation that Israel seeks regime change in Tehran. Instead, he underscored the shared international objective of stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons—an outcome he warned would endanger both Israel and Germany. He also criticized Tehran for previously passing up earlier chances to engage in meaningful dialogue.
Referencing Iran’s declared hostility toward Israel, Wadephul reaffirmed Israel’s legitimate right to self-defense, but also stressed that de-escalation is critical. Without swift action, he warned, the violence could spiral beyond Gaza and engulf the wider region.
While commenting on Israel’s political landscape, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, Wadephul refrained from interference, calling it “a domestic issue.” He clarified that his primary concern is mitigating the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
He called on Israel to allow unrestricted entry for humanitarian groups, echoing a growing international consensus.
“The hunger, the dying, the suffering of the people in Gaza must come to an end,” Wadephul declared.
