Germany Urges Immediate Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced on Sunday that Germany, in cooperation with the United Kingdom and France, is prepared to launch prompt discussions with Iran concerning its atomic program.
This diplomatic push is aimed at reducing instability across the Middle East.
“Germany, together with France and Britain, are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear program, I hope (the offer) is accepted,” Wadephul conveyed in an interview with a public broadcaster.
He emphasized that initiating these talks is an essential condition for lowering hostilities and ensuring Iran does not present a danger to surrounding countries, including Israel and those in Europe.
Wadephul voiced his view that Israel has no intention of toppling the Iranian leadership. He underscored that the core concern lies in preventing the development of nuclear weapons, which could endanger both Israel and Germany.
He also remarked that Iran had already passed on an earlier chance for dialogue.
Citing Iran’s declared objective to destroy Israel, he underlined Israel’s rightful claim to defend itself.
Simultaneously, Wadephul highlighted the critical importance of halting the ongoing armed conflict to avoid a broader regional flare-up.
He stated his commitment to advocating on behalf of Germany and the European continent to support efforts aimed at reducing tensions and reinstating stability.
When asked about Israel’s domestic political landscape and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, Wadephul referred to it as an internal matter.
He noted that his primary concern is focused on alleviating the hardship being experienced in Gaza.
