Death Toll from Iran Attacks Rises in Israel

2025-06-16 02:21:04
(MENAFN) A new barrage of missile assaults originating from Iran has left no fewer than nine individuals hurt in both northern and southern regions of Israel, Israeli officials announced on Sunday.

As per information from Israel’s National Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, seven individuals sustained injuries in the northern port city of Haifa.

Additionally, two more people were wounded in the southern part of the country.

Meanwhile, an Israeli public broadcaster delivered a slightly different estimate, reporting a total of eight people harmed as a result of the recent missile offensives.

An Israeli newspaper stated that the strikes triggered numerous fires in Haifa, affecting two residential structures in particular.

The paper also noted that similar outbreaks of fire occurred in Israel’s southern territory.

These incidents come in the wake of Israel's synchronized aerial bombardments on numerous locations throughout Iran on Friday.

These included military and atomic sites, prompting a swift retaliatory reaction from Tehran just hours later.

Since Friday, Israeli officials have reported that a minimum of 13 individuals have died, and more than 370 others have suffered injuries due to Iranian missile attacks.

Conversely, the Iranian Health Ministry has claimed that 128 people lost their lives, and around 900 were injured following the onset of Israeli airstrikes that began Friday.

