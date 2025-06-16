403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll from Iran Attacks Rises in Israel
(MENAFN) A new barrage of missile assaults originating from Iran has left no fewer than nine individuals hurt in both northern and southern regions of Israel, Israeli officials announced on Sunday.
As per information from Israel’s National Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, seven individuals sustained injuries in the northern port city of Haifa.
Additionally, two more people were wounded in the southern part of the country.
Meanwhile, an Israeli public broadcaster delivered a slightly different estimate, reporting a total of eight people harmed as a result of the recent missile offensives.
An Israeli newspaper stated that the strikes triggered numerous fires in Haifa, affecting two residential structures in particular.
The paper also noted that similar outbreaks of fire occurred in Israel’s southern territory.
These incidents come in the wake of Israel's synchronized aerial bombardments on numerous locations throughout Iran on Friday.
These included military and atomic sites, prompting a swift retaliatory reaction from Tehran just hours later.
Since Friday, Israeli officials have reported that a minimum of 13 individuals have died, and more than 370 others have suffered injuries due to Iranian missile attacks.
Conversely, the Iranian Health Ministry has claimed that 128 people lost their lives, and around 900 were injured following the onset of Israeli airstrikes that began Friday.
As per information from Israel’s National Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, seven individuals sustained injuries in the northern port city of Haifa.
Additionally, two more people were wounded in the southern part of the country.
Meanwhile, an Israeli public broadcaster delivered a slightly different estimate, reporting a total of eight people harmed as a result of the recent missile offensives.
An Israeli newspaper stated that the strikes triggered numerous fires in Haifa, affecting two residential structures in particular.
The paper also noted that similar outbreaks of fire occurred in Israel’s southern territory.
These incidents come in the wake of Israel's synchronized aerial bombardments on numerous locations throughout Iran on Friday.
These included military and atomic sites, prompting a swift retaliatory reaction from Tehran just hours later.
Since Friday, Israeli officials have reported that a minimum of 13 individuals have died, and more than 370 others have suffered injuries due to Iranian missile attacks.
Conversely, the Iranian Health Ministry has claimed that 128 people lost their lives, and around 900 were injured following the onset of Israeli airstrikes that began Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment