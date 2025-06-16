Food Packaging - Qwarzo Expands Across Europe And Is Adopted By Major Coffee Brands

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We believe that innovation must be both invisible and impactful," said. "The Starbucks partnership shows that scalable, responsible solutions are not just possible-they're happening now. More than a billion items have been sold with Qwarzo® coating between ice cream spoons, coffee stirrers, coffee cups, plates and cutlery."

After more than 20 years of R&D, Qwarzo is now offering a silica-based mineral coating that replaces plastic linings in single-use products. This patented coating creates a high-performance barrier against water, grease, oxygen, and heat-preserving the integrity of the container while also protecting the flavor of the beverage inside.

"Qwarzo® protects the drink from the cup and the cup from the drink," Panzeri explains. "It enhances paper with resistance and food-safety features, without plastic, or intentionally added microplastics or PFAS."

The most prominent application to date is the new Starbucks hot cup and lid, launched in May 2025 and now being rolled out across Europe. Developed in partnership with Transcend Packaging, Metsä Board, and Qwarzo, the new takeaway solution replaces both the internal plastic liner and single-use plastic lids. The cup is made from fully traceable cellulose fibers sourced from Northern Europe, while the lid is made of Qwarzo®-coated pulp fibre-strong enough to hold its shape even with hot liquids.

The product is home compostable, recyclable with paper, and compatible with existing waste infrastructure. With this design, the cup no longer requires plastic separation during recycling-a key barrier in traditional cup disposal.

In its official communications, Starbucks announced that the new cup is already available in Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, with expansion to the UK and Ireland expected by late 2025. Vincent Mooji, Director of Circpack by Veolia was quoted by Starbucks regarding the Qwarzo® coated cup: "By making it easier to process through existing recycling infrastructure, this innovation supports real progress in reducing plastic waste while improving material recovery."

In parallel, in the vending category, Lavazza Spain has adopted Qwarzo®-coated cups for its public coffee vending machines in Spain, in collaboration with Flo Group -demonstrating the adaptability of the technology even in high-volume, automated distribution systems. Flo Group is also actively producing and distributing Qwarzo®-coated cups for the German market together with one of the best-known German brands of coffee.

Grom , the premium Italian gelato brand owned by Unilever, was an early adopter of Qwarzo® through its Qwarzo®-coated paper spoons, further showcasing the cross-sector versatility of the technology, and Venchi , the famous Italian chocolate and ice cream company, has purchased Qwarzo®-coated cutlery.

Products with Qwarzo® coating have been certified home compostable by DIN CERTCO, recyclable as paper, and exempt from the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive. Qwarzo® contains no intentionally added PFAS or microplastics. Its performance is achieved without compromising taste, safety, or recyclability.

Qwarzo has received numerous recognitions, including the "Sustainability Leaders 2025" title by Il Corriere della Sera and Statista. Other honors include the Semi Innovation Award, Tocco Future Materials Award, the SIGEP Innovation Award for the first plastic-free barrier ice cream cup, and the "Zero Waste Product of the Year" for its paper hook for agriculture.

More information:

Qwarzo – Company Profile

Qwarzo is an innovative Italian SME, based in Brescia (Italy) focused on sustainable, high-performance alternatives to plastic coatings. Its flagship technology, a mineral-based silica coating, can be applied to paper, textiles, metals, and more-making them water, grease, and heat resistant without compromising recyclability or compostability.

Qwarzo® enhances FSC® and PEFC®-certified paper with barrier properties while preventing chemical migration-an issue often seen in traditional plastic or PFAS-based coatings.

Website :

Photo:

Photo:

Logo: