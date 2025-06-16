Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of The 3D Systems Corporation Class Action

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: DDD ) securities between August 13, 2024 and May 12, 2025. 3D Systems provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Oceania.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Misled Investors Regarding the Company's Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) 3D Systems had understated the impact of weakened customer spending on the Company's business, while overstating its resilience in challenging industry conditions; and (ii) the updated milestone criteria in the United Partnership would negatively impact the Company's Regenerative Medicine Program revenue.

The complaint alleges that on March 26, 2025, 3D Systems issued a press release announcing disappointing financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. On this news, 3D Systems' stock price fell $0.57 per share, or 20.96%, to close at $2.15 per share on March 27, 2025.

Then, on May 12, 2025, 3D Systems issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, 3D systems reported: revenue of $94.5 million, down 8% year-over-year and missing consensus estimates of $99.5 million; a net loss of $37 million, or $0.28 per share, more than doubling the $16 million loss reported in Q1 2024; an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share, deeper than consensus estimates of a loss of $0.14 per share; and adjusted EBITDA of a loss of $23.9 million, deepening from a $20.1 million loss in Q1 2024. The Company attributed its disappointing results, in part, to a decline in material sales, mostly due to inventory management issues in the dental portion of its Healthcare Solutions segment. 3D Systems also announced that it was withdrawing its full-year 2025 outlook, citing prolonged softness in customer capital spending and macroeconomic uncertainty. On this news, 3D Systems' stock price fell $0.68 per share, or 26.6%, to close at $1.87 per share on May 13, 2025.

