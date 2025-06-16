Miscellaneous

Q4 2024 Dividend Exchange Rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announced on April 9, 2025 a dividend in respect of the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 in the amount of 29 cents per share (the“Q4 2024 Dividend”.) The Company will pay the Q4 2024 Dividend on June 30, 2025 to those shareholders on the register on May 30, 2025.

The Company announces that shareholders who have elected to receive their dividends in GBP sterling will receive an equivalent dividend payment of 21.254 pence per share, based on the June 12, 2025 exchange rate of GBP 0.73288 =US $1.00.

