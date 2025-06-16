Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran accuses Israel of bombing five cars in Tehran

Iran accuses Israel of bombing five cars in Tehran


2025-06-16 02:14:22
(MENAFN) Iranian media reported on Sunday that five car bombs exploded in Tehran, attributing the attacks to Israel amid a continuing cycle of violence between the two adversaries. According to a media organization, citing a knowledgeable source, the blasts occurred shortly after Iranian air defenses successfully repelled a recent wave of Israeli strikes targeting Iran.

No details were provided regarding casualties or the extent of damage caused by the explosions.

However, an Israeli official denied involvement in the car bombings during comments made to an Israeli news chancel, dismissing the accusations.

The conflict intensified when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites on Friday, triggering swift retaliatory missile strikes by Tehran.

Israeli authorities reported at least 13 deaths and over 370 injuries from Iranian missile attacks since Friday. Meanwhile, Iran stated that 78 people were killed on the first day of the Israeli offensive, with many more—including children—killed on the following day.

MENAFN16062025000045017281ID1109678116

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search