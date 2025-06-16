403
Iran accuses Israel of bombing five cars in Tehran
(MENAFN) Iranian media reported on Sunday that five car bombs exploded in Tehran, attributing the attacks to Israel amid a continuing cycle of violence between the two adversaries. According to a media organization, citing a knowledgeable source, the blasts occurred shortly after Iranian air defenses successfully repelled a recent wave of Israeli strikes targeting Iran.
No details were provided regarding casualties or the extent of damage caused by the explosions.
However, an Israeli official denied involvement in the car bombings during comments made to an Israeli news chancel, dismissing the accusations.
The conflict intensified when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites on Friday, triggering swift retaliatory missile strikes by Tehran.
Israeli authorities reported at least 13 deaths and over 370 injuries from Iranian missile attacks since Friday. Meanwhile, Iran stated that 78 people were killed on the first day of the Israeli offensive, with many more—including children—killed on the following day.
