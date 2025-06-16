First Private Hospital In Qatar To Offer A Dedicated Dialysis Unit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, proud to announce the launch of its dedicated dialysis unit, making it the first private hospital in Qatar to offer such specialized services new unit enhances the hospital's comprehensive range of care, bringing world-class kidney care closer to the people of Doha.

The unit offers 24/7 access to hemodialysis care, ensuring round-the-clock treatment for those who need it the most. Led by a team of expert nephrologists, and equipped with the latest medical technology to ensure the highest standards of care.

With a focus on patient comfort and privacy during every session, the dialysis unit is designed with dedicated private rooms for patients. Each room is equipped with the latest in dialysis technology, including Hemodiafiltration (HDF), an advanced dialysis modality that provides more effective clearance of toxins than conventional hemodialysis, ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

Dr. Fatih Gul, Chief Executive Officer at The View Hospital

“The launch of this dialysis unit is a testament to The View Hospital's commitment to excellence,” said Dr. Fatih Gul, Chief Executive Officer at The View Hospital.“Through the establishment of this Unit, our goal is to improve the quality of life for our patients by providing the best care possible, supported by cutting-edge technology and exceptional Health services.”

The new dialysis unit is part of The View Hospital's ongoing commitment to expanding its services and enhancing healthcare access in Qatar. By offering this specialized service in a private and patient-friendly environment, the hospital ensures that patients can receive the highest level of care close to home.

About The View Hospital in Affiliation with Cedars-Sinai:

The View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, is under the aegis of Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding. It is a modern healthcare institution that focuses on world-class clinical excellence with a mission to become the hospital of choice, providing the highest, measurable care to its clients. Building on its clinical excellence and international partnership approach with Cedars-Sinai, The View Hospital delivers outstanding clinical expertise through highly experienced multi-disciplinary professional teams and systems.

With 240 single private suites, 10 operating rooms and 23 intensive care beds, The View Hospital provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services. Our operating rooms are equipped with the most advanced technology, allowing us to do minimally invasive surgery and imaging during operations.

