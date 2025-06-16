Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Farewell Reception To The Outgoing US Ambassador

2025-06-16 02:10:12
President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Dr. Salem Al-Naemi presenting a memorable photo to the outgoing U S Ambassador
H E Timmy T. Davis at a farewell reception held in Doha yesterday by US Embassy.

