Municipality Ministry Boosts Marine Biodiversity With Stocking Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a landmark effort to support marine biodiversity and strengthen food security, the Fish Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality successfully released more than 6.94 million juvenile fish into Qatari waters throughout 2024.

This initiative, part of the national fish stock enhancement project, reflects the Ministry's commitment to preserving marine ecosystems while promoting sustainable practices.

According to annual achievement report of the ministry the project is designed to increase marine biomass and replenish natural fish populations without placing undue pressure on wild fisheries. By introducing hatchery-reared fish into environmentally suitable coastal areas, such as mangrove forests, seagrass meadows, and coral reef zones, the program ensures that young fish have access to rich and protective habitats. These locations provide ideal conditions for species like hamour (grouper) and shaem (spangled emperor) to grow and thrive.

As part of this initiative, approximately 800,000 juvenile hamour, each weighing an average of 30 grams, were released into coral reef zones commonly referred to as Al-Fasht. In addition, around 6.1 million juvenile shaem, with an average weight of 3 to 5 grams, were introduced into mangrove-rich coastal areas. A further 40,000 shaem juveniles, weighing between 8 and 12 grams, were released into offshore marine environments.

These releases were carried out by the Aquatic Research Center, a leading national facility dedicated to marine aquaculture and research. The center plays a pivotal role in advancing food security by producing juvenile fish for the private sector and supporting research in marine sciences. It also contributes to building local capacity by offering specialized training programs and operating state-of-the-art laboratories.

To enhance operational efficiency, the Ministry has contracted Agrico Agricultural Development Company to manage the aquaculture division from March 2023 to February 2026.

The center focuses on selecting economically valuable species for farming, applying modern aquaculture techniques, and reinforcing fish stocks in the wild, while simultaneously supporting national research efforts and training local professionals.

The Ministry's efforts also extend to supporting Qatar's traditional fishing community. In 2024, financial assistance totalling QR1.85m was provided to 185 registered fishing vessels affected by the seasonal ban on kingfish (kanaad) fishing. This compensation helps ease the financial burden on fishermen during conservation periods and reinforces the importance of sustainable fishing regulations.

Additionally, the Ministry continues to support the owners of traditional wooden fishing and leisure boats, helping preserve Qatar's cultural maritime heritage.

This support aims to reduce operational costs and encourage continued engagement in the fishing profession, which remains vital to the country's identity and food security goals.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is also exploring advanced methods of marine monitoring and stock assessment using modern technologies.

These include satellite tracking, environmental DNA sampling, and AI-assisted data analysis to monitor fish movement, breeding patterns, and population health. Such innovations are expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of future stock enrichment strategies.

Through these focused and forward-thinking actions, the Ministry of Municipality continues to lead national efforts in protecting marine life, supporting the fishing industry, and ensuring a sustainable and resilient future for Qatar's marine resources.