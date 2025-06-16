Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Premier's Advisor Stresses Thousands Of Ballistic Missiles Still Remaining In Iran


2025-06-16 02:06:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The National Security Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Tzachi Hanegbi, stated in an interview with Israel's Army Radio that Iran still possesses thousands of ballistic missiles, Trend reports via The Times of Israel.

Hanegbi also weighed in on the possible fallout from Israel's recent maneuvers.

“This is not a battle that can put an end to the Iranian threat in the long term,” Hanegbi said.

Israeli intelligence assessments indicate that Iran possesses a stockpile of approximately 1,500 to 2,000 ballistic missile systems, with reports suggesting that Tehran has operationally deployed several hundred of these assets.

MENAFN16062025000187011040ID1109678098

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search