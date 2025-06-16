Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shake-Up Rattles Ground Close To Nuclear Site In Iran

2025-06-16 02:06:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ A low-magnitude quake has been documented in proximity to the Fordow nuclear installation located within Iran's Qom province, Trend reports, citing Iran's Seismological Center.

The seismic event, quantified at a magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter scale, was detected approximately 29 kilometers from the urban center of Qom, with its focal point situated at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

No preliminary assessments indicated any structural impairment or loss of life.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

