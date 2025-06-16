403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Savour Blissful Moments by the Corniche with Exclusive Summer Stays at The Ned Doha
(MENAFN- Katch ) Doha, Qatar (16 June 2025): Sitting squarely on the seafront Corniche, The Ned Doha offers a setting that feels both refined and effortlessly connected to its surroundings. As the summer heat sets in, its 1970s-inspired interiors, lively dining venues, and breezy terraces create an inviting escape for long lunches, poolside lounging, and laid-back indulgence. This season, guests can unwind with an unforgettable Summer Escape from QAR 720, bring the whole family and enjoy a complimentary interconnecting room, or unlock special rates and beach club access with extended stays.
Family Offer
Ease into the gentle pace of the summer months as you bond and create cherished memories with loved ones at The Ned Doha. Ensuring unparalleled comfort for the whole family, those who book a Medium Sea View Room or above between June and September will receive a complimentary interconnecting room. Featuring an emperor bed with fan-shaped burl headboards, elegant glass chandeliers, silk-covered ottomans, and marble bathrooms with walk-in rainforest showers, the stylish Medium Sea View Room paired with an interconnecting room is ideal for savouring leisurely mornings together.
Wake up to sweeping views of the glistening Arabian Gulf and Doha’s striking skyline before starting your day with a nourishing breakfast and a refreshing dip in the 30-metre outdoor pool. Across your summer stay, discover the proper’y’s standout dining, including the retro-inspired Electric Diner serving all-American classics and Cecconi’s Italian restaurant with wood-fired pizzas, handmade pasta, and fresh seafood. Guests also enjoy access to N’d’s Club Gym and Spa, complete with a sauna and steam room for total relaxation.
With so much to see and savour, The Ned Doha is the perfect place to gather family this summer. Book your getaway now and make the most of the season with those who matter most.
When: Available on stays from 1 June to 30 September 2025
Offer: Book a Medium Sea View Room or above, and receive a complimentary interconnecting room
Terms & Conditions:
• Available on request only, please quote ‘Family Offer
• Offer applicable for Room Only or Bed and Breakfast rates
• This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers
• The paid room will be based on the more expensive room type booked within the two interconnecting rooms
*For bookings and more information, please call +974 4406 1111 or WhatsApp +974 5118 4515
Summer Escape
Make the most of your Summer Escape at The Ned Doha with 20% off stays of two nights or more from 1 June to 30 September. Available for stays in the Cosy Room, guests can make yourself at home with a plush bed, seating for two, a well-stocked drinks cabinet, and a private balcony overlooking Al Bidda Park and the city skyline. Additionally, begin each day on a flavourful note with breakfast for two as you sip an expertly brewed coffee and plan the day ahead.
During your summer getaway, seize the opportunity to explore the city sights or savour some retail therapy with complimentary transfers to and from Place Vendôme Mall. Alternatively, unwind in Ne’’s Club Gym and Spa, relish a refreshing swim in the outdoor pool, or enjoy a mouthwatering meal at one of The Ned D’ha’s exquisite dining venues. Promising relaxation and discovery in equal measures, book your Summer Escape now and let The Ned Doha set the tone for a summer to remember.
When: Available on stays from 1 June to 30 September 2025
Offer: Book a stay of two nights or more in a Cosy Room and enjoy 20% off, breakfast for two, and complimentary transfers to and from Place Vendôme Mall
Price: From QAR 720, originally QAR 1,000
Terms & Conditions:
• Breakfast included is up to the value of QAR 180 per person per night and based on the number of people staying in the room, up to a maximum of two people
• Rooms are subject to availability
• Blackout dates: 18 September to 26 September, 2025
*For bookings and more information, please call +974 4406 1111 or WhatsApp +974 5118 4515
Bagatelle Beach Club Access
Nothing screams summer vacation quite like soaking up the sun at a chic beach club, which is why The Ned Doha is teaming up with Bagatelle Beach Club to pack even more indulgence into your stay. Helping you to unlock your sun-kissed glow, all guests who book a summer stay of two or three nights will receive one-day access to Bagatelle Beach Club while those staying four nights will enjoy two-day access, with beach club entry increasing in line with the length of the stay. To top it all off, unlock up to 25% off stay rates.
Open daily from 11am, Bagatelle Beach Club exudes the French joie de vivre, offering a serene escape from the ordinary with a glistening pool, stylish interiors, exceptional entertainment, and Mediterranean-inspired bites. Ensuring a seamless beachfront experience, guests can also take advantage of a complimentary shuttle to and from The Ned Doha. Adding to an unforgettable summer at The Ned Doha, this exclusive access brings a certain je ne sais quoi to your escape, offering even more opportunities to explore the city and embrace the season.
When: Available on stays from 1 June to 31 December 2025
Offer:
• Book a stay of two nights to enjoy 15% off rates and one-day access to Bagatelle
• Book a stay of three nights to enjoy 20% off rates and one-day access to Bagatelle
• Book a stay of four nights or more to enjoy 25% off rates and two-day access to Bagatelle
Terms & Conditions:
• This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer
• Blackout dates: 18 September to 26 September, 2025
• Beach and pool opening hours: 11am to 6.30pm daily
• Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
• Pool access is restricted to guests 18+
• Late arrivals (over 30 minutes) are subject to space availability
• Valid ID (passport or Qatar ID) must be presented upon arrival
*For bookings and more information, please call +974 4406 1111 or WhatsApp +974 5118 4515
Family Offer
Ease into the gentle pace of the summer months as you bond and create cherished memories with loved ones at The Ned Doha. Ensuring unparalleled comfort for the whole family, those who book a Medium Sea View Room or above between June and September will receive a complimentary interconnecting room. Featuring an emperor bed with fan-shaped burl headboards, elegant glass chandeliers, silk-covered ottomans, and marble bathrooms with walk-in rainforest showers, the stylish Medium Sea View Room paired with an interconnecting room is ideal for savouring leisurely mornings together.
Wake up to sweeping views of the glistening Arabian Gulf and Doha’s striking skyline before starting your day with a nourishing breakfast and a refreshing dip in the 30-metre outdoor pool. Across your summer stay, discover the proper’y’s standout dining, including the retro-inspired Electric Diner serving all-American classics and Cecconi’s Italian restaurant with wood-fired pizzas, handmade pasta, and fresh seafood. Guests also enjoy access to N’d’s Club Gym and Spa, complete with a sauna and steam room for total relaxation.
With so much to see and savour, The Ned Doha is the perfect place to gather family this summer. Book your getaway now and make the most of the season with those who matter most.
When: Available on stays from 1 June to 30 September 2025
Offer: Book a Medium Sea View Room or above, and receive a complimentary interconnecting room
Terms & Conditions:
• Available on request only, please quote ‘Family Offer
• Offer applicable for Room Only or Bed and Breakfast rates
• This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers
• The paid room will be based on the more expensive room type booked within the two interconnecting rooms
*For bookings and more information, please call +974 4406 1111 or WhatsApp +974 5118 4515
Summer Escape
Make the most of your Summer Escape at The Ned Doha with 20% off stays of two nights or more from 1 June to 30 September. Available for stays in the Cosy Room, guests can make yourself at home with a plush bed, seating for two, a well-stocked drinks cabinet, and a private balcony overlooking Al Bidda Park and the city skyline. Additionally, begin each day on a flavourful note with breakfast for two as you sip an expertly brewed coffee and plan the day ahead.
During your summer getaway, seize the opportunity to explore the city sights or savour some retail therapy with complimentary transfers to and from Place Vendôme Mall. Alternatively, unwind in Ne’’s Club Gym and Spa, relish a refreshing swim in the outdoor pool, or enjoy a mouthwatering meal at one of The Ned D’ha’s exquisite dining venues. Promising relaxation and discovery in equal measures, book your Summer Escape now and let The Ned Doha set the tone for a summer to remember.
When: Available on stays from 1 June to 30 September 2025
Offer: Book a stay of two nights or more in a Cosy Room and enjoy 20% off, breakfast for two, and complimentary transfers to and from Place Vendôme Mall
Price: From QAR 720, originally QAR 1,000
Terms & Conditions:
• Breakfast included is up to the value of QAR 180 per person per night and based on the number of people staying in the room, up to a maximum of two people
• Rooms are subject to availability
• Blackout dates: 18 September to 26 September, 2025
*For bookings and more information, please call +974 4406 1111 or WhatsApp +974 5118 4515
Bagatelle Beach Club Access
Nothing screams summer vacation quite like soaking up the sun at a chic beach club, which is why The Ned Doha is teaming up with Bagatelle Beach Club to pack even more indulgence into your stay. Helping you to unlock your sun-kissed glow, all guests who book a summer stay of two or three nights will receive one-day access to Bagatelle Beach Club while those staying four nights will enjoy two-day access, with beach club entry increasing in line with the length of the stay. To top it all off, unlock up to 25% off stay rates.
Open daily from 11am, Bagatelle Beach Club exudes the French joie de vivre, offering a serene escape from the ordinary with a glistening pool, stylish interiors, exceptional entertainment, and Mediterranean-inspired bites. Ensuring a seamless beachfront experience, guests can also take advantage of a complimentary shuttle to and from The Ned Doha. Adding to an unforgettable summer at The Ned Doha, this exclusive access brings a certain je ne sais quoi to your escape, offering even more opportunities to explore the city and embrace the season.
When: Available on stays from 1 June to 31 December 2025
Offer:
• Book a stay of two nights to enjoy 15% off rates and one-day access to Bagatelle
• Book a stay of three nights to enjoy 20% off rates and one-day access to Bagatelle
• Book a stay of four nights or more to enjoy 25% off rates and two-day access to Bagatelle
Terms & Conditions:
• This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer
• Blackout dates: 18 September to 26 September, 2025
• Beach and pool opening hours: 11am to 6.30pm daily
• Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
• Pool access is restricted to guests 18+
• Late arrivals (over 30 minutes) are subject to space availability
• Valid ID (passport or Qatar ID) must be presented upon arrival
*For bookings and more information, please call +974 4406 1111 or WhatsApp +974 5118 4515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment